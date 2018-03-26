Louisiana: Update awaited in black man's 2016 shooting death

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) - Lawyers say Louisiana's attorney general is set to meet with relatives of a black man who was shot and killed in 2016 by a white police officer and inform them whether his office will charge either of the two officers involved in the struggle.

Attorney General Jeff Landry's spokeswoman declined comment on the planned meeting Tuesday morning, saying only that it will have an update at a news conference Tuesday on the investigation into the 2016 shooting death of Alton Sterling.

However, attorneys L. Chris Stewart and Brandon DeCuir, who represent Alton Sterling's five children, say Landry is to meet beforehand Tuesday morning with relatives of the slain main.

The U.S. Justice Department ruled out federal criminal charges in the case nearly 11 months ago.