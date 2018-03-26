Appeals court: Parents can't record son's school day

BOSTON (AP) - A federal appeals court has ruled against parents in Maine who wanted to record the school day of their son with a rare neurological disorder that affects his speaking ability.

A three-judge panel of the 1st U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in Boston sided Monday with the school district, which has blocked the teen from bringing the audio recording device to class.

The parents say they need to get a glimpse inside his school day so they can ensure he's treated properly.

The district says allowing the teen to carry the device would infringe on other students' privacy rights.

The appeals court pointed to a Maine education department hearing officer who found that the recorder would provide "no demonstrable benefit." The judges upheld a lower court ruling for the school.