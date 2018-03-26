Correction: Stellar Awards story

LAS VEGAS (AP) - In a story March 25 about the Stellar Awards, The Associated Press reported erroneously that JJ Hairston won five Stellar Awards. He won six.

A corrected version of the story is below:

JJ Hairston top winner with 6 trophies at Stellar Awards

JJ Hairston wins six awards, and Travis Greene picks up four as the Stellar Awards honor the best in the gospel industry

LAS VEGAS (AP) - JJ Hairston was the top winner at the Stellar Awards with six, but Travis Greene took home artist of the year and three other trophies at the annual event honoring gospel music.

The ceremony Saturday in Las Vegas included mainstream acts Snoop Dogg and Tori Kelly, as well as a reunion by the sister duo Mary Mary.

Hairston & the Youthful Praise choir won song of the year for "You Deserve It," and also CD of the year for the album of the same name.

The awards, hosted by Kirk Franklin, are set to premiere on TV One on Friday and will be syndicated on other networks through May.

