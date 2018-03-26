Army's live-fire training ignited blaze that burned homes

FILE - In this March 16, 2018, file photo, smoke rises from a wildfire that started on Fort Carson behind homes in Colorado. The Army said Monday, March 26, that the wildfire was sparked by live fire training at Fort Carson. (Dougal Brownlie/The Gazette via AP)

FILE - In this March 16, 2018, file photo, smoke rises from a wildfire that started on Fort Carson behind homes in Colorado. The Army said Monday, March 26, that the wildfire was sparked by live fire training at Fort Carson. (Dougal Brownlie/The Gazette via AP)

FORT CARSON, Colo. (AP) - The Army says a wildfire that destroyed at least two homes in southern Colorado was sparked by live-fire training at Fort Carson.

The announcement Monday came more than a week after the 3,300-acre fire started on a day when a fire warning was issued because of high winds and dry weather.

A statement from the post said aviation training ignited the March 16 fire. It spread from Fort Carson to private land.

The post's commander, Maj. Gen. Randy A. George, says the Army needs to balance its training needs with the safety of its neighbors. He said in a statement that the Army was "mitigating risk and altering training" before the fire and will continue to do so based on what it's learned.