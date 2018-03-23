Regulators cite Appalachian Power Co. for industrial waste

ROANOKE, Va. (AP) - Virginia environmental regulators have cited Appalachian Power Co. for releasing too much industrial waste into the Clinch River while converting a coal-fired electricity plant to natural gas.

A State Department of Environmental Quality consent order says the company dumped treated wastewater with levels of iron, copper and chlorides that exceeded its permit into the river between July 2016 and October 2017. The waste was coal ash and other residue from burning coal.

Agency spokeswoman Ann Regn tells The Roanoke Times that state inspectors have found no evidence of environmental damage to the river.

Appalachian will pay a $3,500 fine, implement enhanced monitoring and analyze the processes that led to the high copper levels.

