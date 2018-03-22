Rep. Slaughter's aide says funeral will be a 'celebration'

FILE - In this March 25, 2014 file photo, Rep. Louise Slaughter, D-N.Y., speaks during a news conference on Capitol Hill in Washington. An aide to Slaughter says the 88-year old Democratic congresswoman from upstate New York has died. (AP Photo/ Evan Vucci)

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (AP) - A top aide to New York Congresswoman Louise Slaughter says her funeral will be a "fitting celebration of a truly remarkable person."

Former President Bill Clinton, former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton and more than 40 members of Congress are expected at Friday's service in western New York, which Slaughter represented in the U.S. House for 31 years.

The 88-year-old Democrat died in a Washington hospital on March 16 after falling at her home.

Her funeral service will be at the Eastman Theatre in Rochester. Hillary Clinton, House Democratic Leader Nancy Pelosi and Georgia Congressman John Lewis will be among the speakers.

Slaughter was the first woman to chair the House Rules Committee and was its top Democrat when she died.