Oklahoma grass fire forces evacuations, closes freeway

CHICKASHA, Okla. (AP) - Residents of central Oklahoma are assessing the damage after a wildfire forced some residents to flee their homes.

Grady County emergency management official Amanda Wilkerson says evacuations were ordered Thursday as flames burned pastures and threatened structures near the H.E. Bailey Turnpike south of Bridge Creek.

The Oklahoma Highway Patrol says smoke prompted authorities to close part of the turnpike for about two hours Thursday afternoon.

The area is about 28 miles (45 kilometers) southwest of Oklahoma City. Authorities say sheds and vehicles were burned but no homes were damaged. No injuries have been reported, but the fire has burned about 100 acres (40 hectares).

Jamie Lewis owns a local pet grooming and boarding business. She says she wasn't told to evacuate but could see flames through treetops.