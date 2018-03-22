Former Virginia police officer arrested on drug charges

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (AP) - A former Virginia police officer has been arrested in Idaho after federal authorities say he conspired to deal heroin and cocaine and told his co-conspirators the identity of a confidential FBI informant.

The U.S. Attorney's Office for the Eastern District of Virginia said Deangelo Freeman was arrested Wednesday on charges of conspiring to distribute narcotics and tampering with a witness.

Court records show several other individuals were also indicted on related drug charges. An arrest warrant was issued for Freeman on March 14. Prosecutors say Hampton Police helped with the investigation, and Idaho State Police provided assistance in the arrest.

Court records show Freeman does not yet have a listed attorney.