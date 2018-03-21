Officials identify gunman killed in Princeton standoff

A New Jersey State Police officer enters a Panera Bread restaurant as a hole is seen on the glass panel, far left, in Princeton, N.J., where an armed man was holed up across the street from Princeton University's campus, Tuesday, March 20, 2018. Police say there are no known hostages in the Panera Bread, but it's not clear what sparked the standoff that began around 10 a.m. Tuesday. Authorities had shut down Princeton's downtown area, and two campus buildings were evacuated as a precaution. It wasn't immediately known if the gunman had any connection to the university. Classes are not in session at Princeton, which is on spring break. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)

PRINCETON, N.J. (AP) - Authorities identified the man killed by police after an armed standoff at a restaurant near Princeton University.

Officials said Wednesday that 56-year-old Scott Mielentz most recently lived in Lawrenceville, New Jersey, but was previously a Newtown, Pennsylvania, resident.

Other details about the shooting were not available.

New Jersey Attorney General Gurbir Grewal says no one else was injured Tuesday at the Panera Bread restaurant across from Princeton's campus.

It was not clear what sparked the roughly five-hour standoff.

The confrontation led authorities to shut down Princeton's downtown area, and two campus buildings were evacuated as a precaution. The university is on spring break.

Armed officers were staged outside the restaurant with their weapons drawn during part of the negotiations.