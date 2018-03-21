Pence to speak at fundraiser for New Hampshire governor

From left, Mayor Eddie DeLoach, Vice President Mike Pence and Karen Pence watch the parade from the balcony at Savannah's City Hall during the St. Patrick's Day Parade in Savannah, Ga., on Saturday, March 17, 2018. (Philip Hall/Savannah Morning News via AP)

MANCHESTER, N.H. (AP) - Vice President Mike Pence is visiting New Hampshire to discuss the Trump administration's tax plan and speak at a fundraiser for Republican Gov. Chris Sununu's (soo-NOO'-nooz) 2018 re-election campaign.

Pence is scheduled to speak Wednesday afternoon at Manchester Downtown Hotel. He's speaking as part of a series called "Tax Cuts to Put America First." America First Policies is a nonprofit organization that promotes President Donald Trump's policies.

Pence's visit comes three days after Trump stopped in Manchester to discuss policies to combat the opioid crisis, including his plan for punishments such as the death penalty for those caught trafficking highly addictive drugs.

Sununu has strong approval ratings in recent polls.