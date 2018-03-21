College football player dies during spring break in Mexico

AMHERST, Mass. (AP) - An Amherst College student who played on the school's football team has died during spring break in Mexico City.

Officials at the Massachusetts college said in a statement that senior economics major Andrew Dorogi died Friday. The cause was not provided.

Dorogi played tight end and scored a touchdown in the Division III squad's season opener last fall.

The school's website says he was from Cleveland and attended the University School in Hunting Valley, Ohio.

College officials offered their sympathies and said they were not releasing further details at the request of his family.

A U.S. State Department spokesman confirmed the death but would not provide details.

Amherst's student newspaper said students and coaches gathered on campus Monday to remember Dorogi.

Amherst is a private school with about 1,800 students.