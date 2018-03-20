Defense in Pulse shooting trial centers on FBI agent's words

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) - Jurors in the federal trial of the Pulse nightclub gunman's widow got a look inside his Florida condo through crime scene photos taken as FBI agents searched the home.

They also saw some of her husband Omar Mateen's web browsing history Tuesday, including beheading videos created by the Islamic State group he had pledged allegiance to.

Noor Salman's trial is in its fifth day of testimony in Orlando. The 31-year-old mother of one is accused of aiding and abetting her husband in the June 2016 attack that left 49 people dead. She's also accused of lying to FBI agents.

On Monday and part of Tuesday, FBI Special Agent Ricardo Enriquez took the stand. He said Salman confessed to knowing Mateen was plotting a massacre.

Mateen was killed by police in the hours after the shooting.