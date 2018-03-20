Documents: Major design change changed bridge cost, schedule

MIAMI (AP) - Documents show construction of a Miami area pedestrian bridge that collapsed and killed six people was behind schedule and millions over budget amid a key design change involving the placement of one of its support towers.

The documents obtained by The Associated Press show the Florida Department of Transportation in October 2016 advised Florida International University and its contractors to move one of the bridge's main support structures 11 feet (3 meters) north to the edge of a canal, requiring some new structural design.

The span's signature, 109-foot-tall (33-meter-tall) pylon was to be built atop a base at the span's northern end. Videos of Thursday's collapse show a prefabricated concrete segment of the bridge began crumbling on the same end of the span where the tower redesign occurred.