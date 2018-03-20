Republican lawmakers propose banning all abortions in Ohio

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) - All abortions would be banned in Ohio under a proposal introduced by Republican state lawmakers.

The bill would prohibit abortions even in cases of rape, incest or danger to a woman's life.

Cleveland.com reports the proposal would allow criminal charges against pregnant women seeking abortions and would characterize an "unborn human" as a person under Ohio's criminal code regarding homicide.

The abortion-rights group NARAL Pro-Choice Ohio criticized the proposal, saying it could let doctors face murder charges punishable by prison or death sentences.

Reps. Ron Hood, of Ashville, and Nino Vitale, of Urbana, sponsored the measure, and more House Republicans signed on.

Ohio has incrementally added abortion restrictions in recent years. Last week, a judge put on hold a state ban on abortions based on a diagnosis of Down syndrome.