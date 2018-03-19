Singer Trey Songz arrested on allegations of punching woman

FILE - In this June 25, 2017 file photo, Trey Songz performs at the BET Awards at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles. Police say the R&B singer has been arrested on suspicion of felony domestic violence for punching a woman at a Los Angeles party. LAPD spokesman Officer Drake Madison says the 33-year-old whose real name is Tremaine Neverson turned himself in at a Hollywood police station Monday morning, March 19, 2018. Jail records show Songz was released about two hours later on $50,000 bail. (Photo by Matt Sayles/Invision/AP, File)

LOS ANGELES (AP) - Police say R&B singer Trey Songz has been arrested on suspicion of punching a woman at a Los Angeles party.

Officer Drake Madison says Songz, whose real name is Tremaine Neverson, turned himself in at a Hollywood police station Monday. He's accused of felony domestic violence.

Jail records show the 33-year-old was released about two hours later on $50,000 bail.

Andrea Buera told reporters last week that she was the woman Songz had assaulted. Buera said he punched her repeatedly because he was upset she was talking to another man at a party Feb. 18.

The singer tweeted Monday that he was being falsely accused for someone else's personal gain.

His attorney, Shawn Chapman Holley, accompanied him when he surrendered. Asked for comment, she replied that "Trey's tweet this morning sums it up."