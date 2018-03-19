The Latest: DA: Prosecutors properly handled Weinstein case

NEW YORK (AP) - The Latest on Time's Up calling for a probe into the Manhattan District Attorney's office (all times local):

8:40 p.m.

The Manhattan district attorney's office says a review of how prosecutors handled a 2015 sex abuse case against Harvey Weinstein will show the investigation was handled properly.

New York's governor on Monday directed the state's attorney general to review a decision not to prosecute the disgraced media mogul after an Italian model told police that he groped her.

The woman caught Weinstein apologizing on tape during a sting operation, but the DA's office declined to prosecute the case.

Spokesman Danny Frost says the DA's office will provide the attorney general with any information necessary.

Gov. Andrew Cuomo made the directive on Monday, hours after Time's Up, an initiative started by Hollywood industry women, asked for the review.

In a statement, the Democratic governor asked that the review be conducted "in a way that does not interfere with the current investigation."

___

8 p.m.

New York's governor has directed the state attorney general to review the 2015 decision by the Manhattan district attorney's office not to prosecute a sex abuse case against Harvey Weinstein.

An initiative started by Hollywood industry women had called for Gov. Andrew Cuomo (KWOH'-moh) to investigate the DA's office after a New York magazine published an article about the case involving an Italian model who said Weinstein groped her.

Time's Up says an investigation is necessary to protect the integrity of the office. Police have said the case should have been prosecuted; the district attorney's office disagreed.

In a statement, the Democratic governor asked that the review be conducted "in a way that does not interfere with the current investigation."

The Manhattan DA's office says a criminal investigation into Weinstein is active and ongoing.

___

3:30 p.m.

The Manhattan District Attorney's office says a criminal investigation into Harvey Weinstein is active and ongoing and a commitment to justice in sexual abuse cases is "unwavering."

The comments by spokesman Danny Frost Monday came as the Time's Up initiative called for the governor to investigate the district attorney's office for refusing to prosecute the disgraced media mogul in 2015. Police have said the case should've been prosecuted; the district attorney's office disagreed.

Frost says the sex crimes unit is a national leader in the investigating and prosecution of sex crimes. Police and prosecutors may disagree sometimes, but never at the expense of justice.

Time's Up was started by women in Hollywood. The statement from the group came after New York magazine published an article about the 2015 case involving an Italian model who said Weinstein groped her.

___

1:30 p.m.

An initiative started by Hollywood industry women is calling for New York's governor to investigate the Manhattan district attorney's office over a decision in 2015 not to prosecute a sex abuse case against Harvey Weinstein.

Time's Up says a report in New York magazine is disturbing because it suggests the district attorney's office may have been improperly influenced by Weinstein and sought to intimidate an Italian model who accused the disgraced media mogul of groping her.

She secretly recorded him in a police sting. The district attorney's office decided there wasn't enough evidence to prosecute.

Time's Up says an investigation is necessary to protect the integrity of the office.

Neither the district attorney's office nor the governor's office immediately commented.

Weinstein's attorneys have said he denies any non-consensual contact.