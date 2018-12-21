Clarke, Hachimura lead No. 8 Gonzaga over Denver 101-40

SPOKANE, Wash. (AP) - Brandon Clarke and Rui Hachimura each scored 23 points as No. 8 Gonzaga routed Denver 101-40 on Friday night.

Corey Kispert added 13 points and Zach Norvell Jr. scored 12 for Gonzaga (11-2), which is 13-0 all-time against current members of the Summit League.

Troy Stewart-Miller scored 10 points for undermanned Denver (5-9), which couldn't handle Gonzaga's size and speed.

Hachmiura sank all nine of his field goal attempts and Clarke made 10 of 12 as Gonzaga shot 68 percent to overwhelm the Pioneers, who shot just 24.6 percent.

This one was over early.

Denver missed its first 11 shots and did not score for the first six minutes, falling behind 18-0.

Meanwhile, Gonzaga made its first 15 field goals of the game and did not miss until just 8:20 was left in the first half, building a 36-6 lead.

Gonzaga led 56-19 at halftime after shooting 84.6 percent (22 of 26) from the floor. Hachimura scored all 23 of his points in the first.

The Pioneers shot just 21.4 percent in the first (6 of 28) and suffered 10 turnovers.

Denver made a 9-2 run early in the second to cut Gonzaga's lead to 63-28.

But Gonzaga soon had the lead back at 40 points.

BIG PICTURE

Denver: The Pioneers came in averaging 70.4 points per game, but could not penetrate Gonzaga's defense. ... Denver coach Rodney Billups was the starting point guard when the Pioneers lost to Gonzaga in 2003, the only previous meeting between the programs.

Gonzaga: Guard Josh Perkins leads the nation with 96 assists and the Zags lead the nation with 232 assists. ... Gonzaga came in averaging 93.3 points per game, sixth in the nation. ... Four Gonzaga starters average in double digits and the fifth averages better than nine points per game. ... Gonzaga has won 93 percent of its home games since the McCarthey Athletic Center opened in 2004.

UP NEXT

Denver plays at Omaha in its Summit League opener next Friday.

Gonzaga takes a Christmas break and plays North Alabama next Friday, third in a run of six consecutive home games.

