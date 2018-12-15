No. 10 NC State women rout Maine 84-46

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) - Kayla Jones scored a career-high 14 points and No. 10 North Carolina State routed Maine 84-46 on Saturday night.

Aislinn Konig and Elissa Cunane added 11 points apiece, and Kiara Leslie and Grace Hunter each scored 10 for the Wolfpack (11-0), who had an easy time extending the second-best start in program history.

N.C. State shot a season-best 56.9 percent, forced Maine into a season-worst 27 percent shooting and held the Black Bears without a field goal for the final 6 minutes of the first half while taking a 50-17 halftime lead.

Kelly Fogarty scored a season-best 13 points and Parise Rossignol added 10 for the Black Bears (7-3), who had their five-game winning streak snapped. Blanca Millan, who leads the America East with a 20.2-point average and was coming off a 36-point performance, was held to six points on 2-of-13 shooting.

Maine played a four-guard lineup with only one starter taller than 6 feet, and the 6-foot-5 Cunane took full advantage of those mismatches. Her most impressive play came when she hit a reverse stickback through contact, and the free throw that followed put N.C. State up by 30 with 1:28 before halftime.

BIG PICTURE

Maine: Credit the Black Bears for taking on all three of the major North Carolina Triangle schools in the season's first five weeks, though they fell to 1-2 against them - losing to then-No. 20 Duke on Nov. 15 but winning at North Carolina two weeks later. After having their best start since 1997 spoiled, the defending America East champions and preseason favorites probably would be best served to forget about this one.

N.C. State: This is the Wolfpack's best start to a season since the 1999-2000 team won its first 14 games and rose to No. 3 in the national rankings under late Hall of Fame coach Kay Yow. With no ranked opponents on the schedule until a trip to No. 15 Syracuse on Feb. 13, that mark appears to be in serious jeopardy.

UP NEXT

Maine: Visits Northeastern on Dec. 22.

N.C. State: Travels to Chattanooga - where coach Wes Moore spent 15 seasons before taking over the Wolfpack in 2013 - on Friday night.

