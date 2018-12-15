No. 20 Sun Devils rally from 18 down to beat Georgia 76-74

ATHENS, Ga. (AP) - Remy Martin scored 21 points, Romello White added 16 and No. 20 Arizona State rallied from an 18-point deficit to beat Georgia 76-74 on Saturday night.

Martin gave the Sun Devils (8-1) their first lead of the game with a baseline jumper to make it 71-70 with 2:43 remaining.

Rayshaun Hammonds and Tyree Crump each scored 19 points for Georgia (5-4). Nicolas Claxton had nine points and 13 rebounds, but the Bulldogs, looking for their first signature win under coach Tom Crean, were undone by 10 turnovers that led to 12 Arizona State points in the second half.

Tye Fagan's reverse layup put Georgia back ahead with 25 seconds remaining, but Luguentz Dort beat Claxton off the dribble to make it 75-74 with 11 seconds to go.

The victory was a strong comeback for Arizona State, which lost last week to No. 6 Nevada in Los Angeles.

Dort intercepted a long inbound pass from Jordan Harris before the Bulldogs' last chance to win fell short on Claxton's air-ball 16-footer.

Crump had 16 points in the first half, his best move coming on a feed from Claxton. Cutting through the lane, Crump took the pass, paused quickly to wait for a defender to clear and laid the ball off the glass for a nine-point lead.

He followed with consecutive 3s before hitting four of five free throws on a single possession. Arizona State coach Bobby Hurley was called for a technical foul after Dort bumped him on a 3-point attempt, and Crump closed a 20-3 run to give the Bulldogs their biggest lead at 18.

White, a sophomore from Wheeler High School in suburban Atlanta, was the only player in the double figures in the first half for Arizona State.

BIG PICTURE

Arizona State: The Sun Devils gave a strong indication of their depth as Dort, their leading scorer, was just 2 for 10 from the field and finished with 10 points. Seven of his points came on free throws. ... Martin was 0 for 3 beyond the arc. ... Cheatam had 10 rebounds.

Georgia: Hammonds, who fouled out with 4:41 remaining, scored 14 points in the opening 20 minutes. He gave Georgia a 42-29 lead with a crossover dribble down the lane and a spin move that brought a roar from the crowd. ... Crump hit a 3 to give the Bulldogs a 70-64 lead, but he wasn't a factor late, going 1 for 4 in the second half.

UP NEXT

Arizona State: Visits Vanderbilt on Monday before hosting No. 1 Kansas next Saturday.

Georgia: Hosts Oakland on Tuesday.

