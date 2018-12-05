wires

AP Top 25 Podcast: Bowl preview from Cure to Sugar

Georgia running back D'Andre Swift (7) drives passed Alabama defensive back Xavier McKinney (15) in the first half of the Southeastern Conference Championship game between Georgia and Alabama in Atlanta, Saturday, Dec. 1, 2018. (Joshua L. Jones/Athens Banner-Herald via AP)
by , The Associated Press

Get ready for the bowl season with a preview from the Cure Bowl to the Sugar Bowl.

On the latest Top 25 College Football Podcast, AP poll voter Matt Brown from The Athletic joins the AP's Ralph Russo to run through the bowl schedule.

Like offense? Try the New Mexico Bowl, the Birmingham Bowl and the Camping World Bowl. Prefer defense? The Boca Raton Bowl, Cheez-It Bowl and Outback Bowls should be for you.

Brown chooses the most intriguing matchup of each day and quick picks on every game - except the College Football Playoff. A preview of that will come later.

