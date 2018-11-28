Williams, Warren lead No. 10 Texas over UTSA 98-54

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) - Danni Williams scored 22 points and No. 10 Texas rolled to a 98-54 victory over Texas-San Antonio on Wednesday in a tuneup for its big weekend matchup with No. 6 Mississippi State.

Freshman Audrey Warren had 13 points and five rebounds for the Longhorns (7-0) in her third career start. She continues to solidify her role in place of injured senior guard Lashann Higgs, who was lost for the season with a knee injury.

Jatarie White added 14 points as Texas coach Karen Aston notched career win No. 250. She is 149-62 in seven seasons with the Longhorns.

Marie Benson scored 14 points to lead to lead UTSA (3-5). The Roadrunners made their first five shots to stay with the Longhorns early before Texas tightened up defensively and ran away in a rout. UTSA shot just 6 of 25 the rest of the first half as Texas built a 50-29 lead by halftime.

Texas opened the third quarter with a 19-2 run that put the game far out of reach.

BIG PICTURE

UTSA: The Roadrunners play in Conference USA and had to punch way above their weight to stay in this one, but they whiffed after a few early jabs in the first quarter. The Roadrunners couldn't force turnovers and were dominated in rebounding 50-24. Texas scored more than 100 points in the last two meetings.

Texas: The Longhorns' lineup is still a work in progress. Losing Higgs was a blow, but Warren has proven to be an aggressive playmaker. Texas will get junior forward Joyner Holmes back from ankle surgery sometime in December and is still waiting on 6-foot-7 freshman Sedona Prince to return from a broken leg suffered while playing with the U.S. under-19 national team in Mexico City last summer.

UP NEXT

UTSA hosts Utah State on Dec. 5

Texas faces a big jump up in competition Sunday when it hosts No. 6 Mississippi State.