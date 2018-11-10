No. 23 Iowa State beats Baylor 28-14 for 5th straight win

Iowa State tight end Charlie Kolar, right, tries to elude a tackle by Baylor safety Chris Miller, left, during the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Nov. 10, 2018, in Ames. (AP Photo/Matthew Putney)

AMES, Iowa (AP) - Brock Purdy threw for a touchdown and ran for another score, and No. 23 Iowa State topped Baylor 28-14 on Saturday after a skirmish in the third quarter resulted in unsportsmanlike conduct penalties for each player on both teams.

Purdy threw for 230 yards as Iowa State (6-3, 5-2, No. 22 CFP) won a fifth straight Big 12 game in the same season for the first time. Deshaunte Jones caught a TD pass and threw for a 2-point conversion.

Purdy's 11-yard TD pass to Jones and his 2-yard touchdown run helped put Iowa State up 17-0 at halftime.

Baylor (5-5, 3-4) answered with a Charlie Brewer TD pass, but Matt Eaton fought through a defensive pass interference call for a 38-yard catch that set up Johnnie Lang's 8-yard touchdown run and a 28-7 Cyclones lead.

It got ugly in the second half.

Iowa State star David Montgomery and Baylor linebacker Greg Roberts were ejected after throwing punches at each other early in the third.

The Cyclones and Bears nearly came to blows when a previous play ended up spilling over onto Iowa State's bench. The bad blood hung around, and the teams nearly staged a full-on brawl during a wild incident that saw Roberts slap Montgomery on the helmet, prompting Montgomery to swing back.

Montgomery finished with 53 yards rushing. The Big 12 will review the incident, and Montgomery's status for the first half of next week's game at Texas is up in the air.

Brewer threw for 288 yards and two touchdowns. But he was ejected for an unsportsmanlike penalty - his second of the game - with 5:51 left. Every player from both teams was given an unsportsmanlike penalty for their roles in the third-quarter fracas.

THE TAKEAWAY

Iowa State: Bowl eligibility used to be the main goal at Iowa State, but not anymore. The Cyclones can clinch a once-improbable spot in the Big 12 title game with two more wins and a West Virginia loss - and the Mountaineers still have to play Oklahoma.

Baylor: A win over TCU or Texas Tech in its final two games would send the Bears to a bowl game - and, perhaps more importantly, an extra month of practice for their rebuilding efforts.

UP NEXT

Iowa State faces No. 15 Texas in Austin next week.

Baylor hosts TCU on Saturday in its home finale.

___

More AP college football: https://apnews.com/Collegefootball and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25