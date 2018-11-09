Okeke leads No. 11 Auburn past No. 25 Washington 88-66

AUBURN, Ala. (AP) - Chuma Okeke had 19 points and 10 rebounds and Samir Doughty scored 18 to lead No. 11 Auburn to an 88-66 victory over No. 25 Washington on Friday night.

The Tigers (2-0) raced to an 18-point halftime lead and pushed it to 30 in their first home win over a ranked nonconference team in nearly 48 years.

Jared Harper and Bryce Brown both scored 13 points for the Tigers. Harper also had five assists.

Center Austin Wiley saw his first action in more than a season, scoring five points in 13 minutes. Wiley, who was forced to sit out last season as part of a federal probe into corruption in college basketball, missed the opener with a left foot injury. He entered with 16:56 left in the first half to a huge ovation at Auburn Arena.

Jaylen Nowell had 16 points for Washington on 7-of-9 shooting. Nahziah Carter also scored 16 off the bench.

Noah Dickerson, an Atlanta native, had 12 points before fouling out midway through the second half. He played just 17 minutes and drew a technical for his celebration of a first-half dunk.

David Crisp scored 10 points for the Huskies.

It was just the sixth time Auburn has hosted a ranked nonconference opponent and the first win over one since beating then-No. 19 North Carolina State on Dec. 5, 1970.

BIG PICTURE

Washington: Made 25 of 45 shots (55.6 percent) but was outrebounded 41-24.

Auburn: Got off to another fast start, scoring 14 straight after Washington hit the first basket. Tigers are 15-0 at Auburn Arena the past two seasons against nonconference opponents.

RARE OCCURRENCE

It was the first time since 2014 that a ranked Washington team played a Top 25 nonconference opponent. The game also marked the second Top 25 nonconference matchup in Auburn and first since 1987.

UP NEXT

Washington hosts San Diego Monday night.

Auburn completes its opening three-game home stand against Mississippi College Wednesday night.

