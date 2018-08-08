Carrie Underwood, Mike Fisher expecting their second child

FILE - In this June 6, 2018 file photo, Carrie Underwood performs " Cry Pretty" at the CMT Music Awards at the Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Tenn. Underwood says her family is adding â€œanother fish to our pond.â€� The 35-year-old singer announced on Instagram on Wednesday, Aug. 8, that she and her husband, Mike Fisher, are expecting their second child. She says they are â€œabsolutely over the moon.â€� The couple have a 3-year-old son, Isaiah. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey, File)

FILE - In this June 6, 2018 file photo, Carrie Underwood performs " Cry Pretty" at the CMT Music Awards at the Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Tenn. Underwood says her family is adding â€œanother fish to our pond.â€� The 35-year-old singer announced on Instagram on Wednesday, Aug. 8, that she and her husband, Mike Fisher, are expecting their second child. She says they are â€œabsolutely over the moon.â€� The couple have a 3-year-old son, Isaiah. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey, File)

LOS ANGELES (AP) - Carrie Underwood says her family is adding "another fish to our pond."

The 35-year-old singer announced on Instagram on Wednesday that she and her husband, Mike Fisher, are expecting their second child. She says they are "absolutely over the moon."

Underwood and Fisher, a former NHL player for Ottawa and Nashville, have a 3-year-old son, Isaiah.

Underwood also announced her "Cry Pretty" album is due out on Sept 14 and the tour will follow in 2019. Tickets go on sale on Aug. 17.