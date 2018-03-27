Longtime Auburn track coach Mel Rosen has died at 90

In this April 22, 2006 photo, provided by Auburn Athletics, Auburn track coach emeritus Mel Rosen poses at the Hutsell-Rosen track dedication in Auburn, Ala. Rosen, a former Auburn and Olympic track and field coach, passed away Sunday, March 25, 2018, at an Auburn nursing home with his family by his side, an Auburn spokesman said. he was 90. Rosen was the Tigers' head coach from 1963-1991 before leaving to coach the U.S. men's team at the 1992 Olympics in Barcelona, Spain. (Todd J. Van Emst/Auburn Athletics via AP)

AUBURN, Ala. (AP) - Mel Rosen, a former Auburn and Olympic track and field coach, has died. He was 90.

An Auburn spokesman says Rosen died Sunday at an Auburn nursing home with his family by his side.

Rosen was the Tigers' head coach from 1963-1991 before leaving to coach the U.S. men's team at the 1992 Olympics in Barcelona, Spain.

Rosen led the 1992 team to eight goal medals, including five Olympic records and three world records.

A three-time NCAA coach of the year, Rosen led Auburn to five Southeastern Conference championships. He coached seven Olympians, 143 All-Americans and eight NCAA champions.

Rosen is a member of the National Track and Field Hall of Fame, U.S. Track Coaches Hall of Fame and the Alabama Sports Hall of Fame.