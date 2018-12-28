news

Weather hampers efforts to inspect Indonesia tsunami volcano

People stand on the shore near the recent tsunami near Carita beach, Indonesia, Friday, Dec. 28, 2018. Indonesia raised the danger level for an island volcano that triggered a tsunami on the weekend, killing at least 430 people in Sumatra and Java, and widened its no-go zone.(AP Photo/Achmad Ibrahim)

JAKARTA, Indonesia (AP) - Bad weather hampered efforts to assess whether Indonesia's Anak Krakatau volcano island could trigger another deadly tsunami as authorities said the search for victims in the worst-affected province will continue into January.

Indonesia's disaster agency said Friday that 426 people died in the Sunda Strait tsunami. That was slightly lower than previously announced due to some victims being recorded twice. It said 23 are missing.

High seas and clouds have hindered attempts to visually inspect Anak Krakatau. A large part of the volcano collapsed following an eruption Saturday, triggering the tsunami.

Tsunami expert Gegar Prasetya said the severity of another potential tsunami could be reduced significantly since satellite radar shows the volcano is now much smaller.

The disaster agency said the emergency period for Banten province ends Jan. 9.

