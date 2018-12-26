news

Indonesia widens exclusion zone around island volcano

Un soldado indonesio camina cerca de los escombros de una zona que fue azotada por un tsunami en Carita, Indonesia, el miÃ©rcoles 26 de diciembre de 2018. (AP Foto/Achmad Ibrahim)

JAKARTA, Indonesia (AP) - Indonesia has widened the no-go zone around an island volcano that triggered a tsunami on the weekend, killing at least 430 people in Sumatra and Java.

The country's volcanology agency said Thursday that the Anak Krakatau volcano's alert status had been raised to the second highest level and the exclusion zone more than doubled to a 5-kilometer (3-mile) radius.

The eruption on Saturday evening caused part of the island in the Sunda Strait to collapse into the sea, apparently generating tsunami waves of more than 2 meters (6 1/2 feet).

The government has warned Sunda Strait communities to stay a kilometer (less than a mile) away from the coastline because of the risk of another tsunami.

