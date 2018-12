The Latest: Groups decry meat-heavy menu at climate talks

A demonstrator wears a headband stuffed with greens and a sign which reads 'act now' during a 'Claim the Climate' march in Brussels, Sunday, Dec. 2, 2018. The climate change conference, COP24, will take place in Poland from Dec. 2-14. (AP Photo/Geert Vanden Wijngaert)

BERLIN (AP) - Three environmental groups are criticizing the organizers of global climate talks in Poland for having too much meat on the meeting menu.

The U.S.-based groups said their analysis showed that twice as many meat dishes as plant-based ones are being offered in the main food court of the conference venue.

The meeting that started Sunday is supposed to help find ways to significantly reduce greenhouse gases that are blamed for global warming.

Producing meat requires far more water and land and causes significantly higher greenhouse gas emissions than vegetarian alternatives.

The Center for Biological Diversity, Farm Forward and Brighter Green said that if all meeting participants choose meat dishes, it would be the equivalent of burning half a million gallons of gasoline.

Their calculations couldn't immediately be independently verified.