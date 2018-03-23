Most of over 150 stranded whales die on Australian beach

Supplied image of more than 150 short-finned pilot whales who became beached at Hamelin Bay, in Western Australia's south, Friday, March 23, 2018. A shark warning has been issued after more than 150 short-finned pilot whales became stranded in Western Australia's south. About 75 whales have died after beaching themselves, while another 50 are still alive on the beach and a further 25 are in the shallows. (WA Department of Biodiversity, Conservation and Attractions, Parks and Wildlife Service/AAP via AP)

Supplied image of more than 150 short-finned pilot whales who became beached at Hamelin Bay, in Western Australia's south, Friday, March 23, 2018. A shark warning has been issued after more than 150 short-finned pilot whales became stranded in Western Australia's south. About 75 whales have died after beaching themselves, while another 50 are still alive on the beach and a further 25 are in the shallows. (WA Department of Biodiversity, Conservation and Attractions, Parks and Wildlife Service/AAP via AP)

PERTH, Australia (AP) - More than 150 whales have become stranded in Hamelin Bay in western Australia, and only 15 of them were still alive on Friday, authorities said.

The mammals are believed to be short-finned pilot whales.

The stranded animals were first spotted by a commercial fisherman early on Friday morning.

As of Friday afternoon, only 15 whales were alive. A rescue operation was underway to try and herd them back to sea. Authorities say palliative care will be administered where necessary.

"I think it's absolutely incredible, I've never seen anything like it, seen so many whales beached like this," said Barrie Brickle, a tourist visiting the area.

A shark alert has been issued by the Fisheries Department as the stranded whales may attract the ocean predators.

"Unfortunately, most of the whales beached themselves on dry land overnight and have not survived," rescue team leader Jeremy Chick said. "Rescue operations will be hampered by deteriorating weather conditions and we need to ensure the safety of everyone involved before we move the whales."

The carcasses were being removed from the beach, with Parks and Wildlife Service officers taking DNA samples in an attempt to collect clues about why whales strand.

In 2009, more than 80 whales and dolphins died on a beach in Hamelin Bay.

The biggest mass stranding of whales in Western Australia happened in 1996 in Dunsborough. That year, 320 long-finned pilot whales beached themselves.