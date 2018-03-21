US-Russian crew blasts off for International Space Station

The Soyuz-FG rocket booster with Soyuz MS-08 space ship carrying a new crew to the International Space Station, ISS, blasts off at the Russian leased Baikonur cosmodrome, Kazakhstan, Wednesday, March 21, 2018. The Russian rocket carries Russian cosmonaut Oleg Artemyev, and U.S. astronauts Richard Arnold and Andrew Feustel. (AP Photo/Dmitri Lovetsky)

MOSCOW (AP) - Two American astronauts and a Russian cosmonaut are on their way to the International Space Station.

A Soyuz rocket carrying the three men blasted off Wednesday from the Russia-leased Baikonur launch pad in Kazakhstan. On board the capsule were NASA astronauts Drew Feustel and Ricky Arnold, and Roscosmos' cosmonaut Oleg Artemyev.

The spacecraft is set to dock at the orbiting outpost on Friday.

The trio will join station residents Anton Shkaplerov of Roscosmos, Scott Tingle of NASA and Norishige Kanai of the Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency. The new crew will spend about five months at the space station.