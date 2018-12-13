Apple announces plan to build $1 billion campus in Texas

FILE - In this Aug. 8, 2017, file photo, the Apple logo is shown at a store in Miami Beach, Fla. Apple released a statement early Thursday, Dec. 13, 2018, saying it plans to build a $1 billion campus in Austin, Texas. The company's statement says its plans also include establishing locations in Seattle, San Diego and Culver City, California, with more than 1,000 employees at each. (AP Photo/Alan Diaz, File)

FILE - In this Aug. 8, 2017, file photo, the Apple logo is shown at a store in Miami Beach, Fla. Apple released a statement early Thursday, Dec. 13, 2018, saying it plans to build a $1 billion campus in Austin, Texas. The company's statement says its plans also include establishing locations in Seattle, San Diego and Culver City, California, with more than 1,000 employees at each. (AP Photo/Alan Diaz, File)

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) - Apple says it plans to build a $1 billion campus in Austin, Texas.

The company statement early Thursday says it also plans to establish locations in Seattle, San Diego and Culver City, California, with more than 1,000 employees at each.

The tech giant based in Cupertino, California, says the new campus in Austin will start with 5,000 employees and provide jobs covering engineering, research and development, operations, finance, sales and customer support. It will be less than a mile from existing Apple facilities.

Austin already is home to more than 6,000 Apple employees, representing the largest population of its workers outside of its headquarters.

"Apple has been a vital part of the Austin community for a quarter century, and we are thrilled that they are deepening their investment in our people and the city we love," said Austin Mayor Steve Adler in the statement.

The company also announced plans to expand in Pittsburgh, New York and Colorado over the next three years.