Apple CEO backs privacy laws, warns of data 'weaponization'

Apple CEO Tim Cook speaks during a data privacy conference at the European Parliament in Brussels, Wednesday, Oct. 24, 2018. (AP Photo/Virginia Mayo)

BRUSSELS (AP) - The head of Apple has endorsed tough privacy laws for both Europe and the U.S. and renewed the technology giant's commitment to protecting users' personal data.

Apple CEO Tim Cook also warned that personal data is being "weaponized" against users, in comments at an international conference on data privacy on Wednesday.

Cook applauded European Union authorities for bringing in a strict new data privacy law this year.

He said the company fully supports a comprehensive federal privacy law for the United States.

Cook's remarks, along with comments later from Google and Facebook, in the European Union's home base in Brussels, underscore how the U.S. tech giants are jostling to curry favor in the region as regulators tighten their scrutiny.