DNA search for California serial killer led to wrong man

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) - Investigators hunting the so-called Golden State Killer turned to genetic websites last year but misidentified an Oregon man as a potential suspect.

A year later, after using a similar technique, investigators say they are confident they've caught the serial rapist and killer who eluded capture for decades.

Court records obtained by The Associated Press showed investigators in Clackamas County, Oregon, convinced a judge in March 2017 to order the 73-year-old man to provide a DNA sample.

Investigators cited a rare genetic marker, which the Oregon man shared with the killer.

This week, police say they arrested the right man for a dozen killings and 50 rapes from 1976 to 1986. He's Joseph DeAngelo, a 72-year-old former policeman.

___

Balsamo reported from Los Angeles and Flaccus reported from Oregon City, Oregon.