German center-left leader to join Amazon protest

BERLIN (AP) - The new leader of one of Germany's governing parties says she plans to join a protest against working conditions at Amazon during a visit by company CEO Jeff Bezos to Berlin.

Andrea Nahles, the chairwoman of the center-left Social Democrats, said she would take part in a demonstration Tuesday outside publisher Axel Springer's Berlin offices, where Bezos is to be presented with an award for his "visionary entrepreneurship" in online business and digitalization strategy at the Washington Post.

Nahles argued that Amazon's tax practices and working conditions aren't worthy of a prize.

She is seeking to boost her party's profile after a disastrous election result last year and its decision to enter the new German government as conservative Chancellor Angela Merkel's junior partner.