Yes, Mark Zuckerberg will wear a suit to Congress testimony

NEW YORK (AP) - When Mark Zuckerberg appears before Congress Tuesday, he will wear a suit.

The Facebook CEO is best known for his "uniform" of jeans, sneakers and a fitted gray T-shirt.

But he'll don a suit and tie when he testifies before Congress starting Tuesday. He already did on Monday, when he met with lawmakers ahead of the grillings.

The 33-year-old billionaire no stranger to suits. In 2009, he wore a tie every day as the first one of what became his yearly "personal challenges." This year, his challenge is to fix Facebook.

While wearing a suit won't fix Facebook, it'll serve as an outward sign that Zuckerberg is treating his testimony seriously.