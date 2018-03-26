World Video Game Hall of Fame to announce 2018 finalists

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (AP) - The World Video Game Hall of Fame is set to announce the finalists for the class of 2018.

The list will be revealed on Tuesday at The Strong museum in Rochester, New York, where the hall of fame is housed.

The winners will be inducted on May 3.

Electronic games of all types - arcade, console, computer, handheld and mobile - are eligible for entry into the World Video Game Hall of Fame. Anyone can nominate a game and a 27-member international committee casts ballots for the winners.

Honorees are recognized for their popularity over time and influence on other games and pop culture.

The hall of fame opened in 2015.