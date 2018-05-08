Romania health workers call off strike over wage cuts

BUCHAREST, Romania (AP) - Romanian health workers have called off a strike after the government agreed to cover recent wage cuts that hit some health employees.

Premier Viorica Dancila signed an agreement with Sanitas and another trade union Monday, pledging to cover losses starting May 1. In return, the unions canceled the walkout scheduled for Friday.

The breakthrough came after workers briefly walked off the job Monday over a government measure that meant wage cuts for some employees while some medics saw their salaries doubled.

Dozens of medics resigned in one hospital in western Romania, while doctors reportedly gave money to nurses and health assistants who lost out after the government cut compensation that some get for working in dangerous or risky conditions.

The health Minister blamed hospital managers for the cuts.