Report: Agencies blindsided by Trump immigration order

FILE - In this June 22, 2018 file photo, President Donald Trump listens during an event on immigration alongside family members affected by crime committed by undocumented immigrants, at the South Court Auditorium on the White House complex in Washington. Federal immigration and health officials were blindsided by President Donald Trumpâ€™s â€œzero toleranceâ€� policy on migrants crossing the southwest border, triggering a cascade of problems as agencies struggled with the fallout from family separations, congressional investigators said in a critical report issued Wednesday. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)

FILE - In this June 22, 2018 file photo, President Donald Trump listens during an event on immigration alongside family members affected by crime committed by undocumented immigrants, at the South Court Auditorium on the White House complex in Washington. Federal immigration and health officials were blindsided by President Donald Trumpâ€™s â€œzero toleranceâ€� policy on migrants crossing the southwest border, triggering a cascade of problems as agencies struggled with the fallout from family separations, congressional investigators said in a critical report issued Wednesday. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)

WASHINGTON (AP) - Nonpartisan congressional investigators say immigration and health officials were blindsided by President Donald Trump's "zero tolerance" policy on migrants crossing the southwest border this spring.

The Government Accountability Office says that rapidly triggered a cascade of problems as agencies struggled with the fallout from family separations. The critical report from the GAO was released Wednesday.

More than 2,500 children ended up in government shelters until Trump was forced to cancel the policy under intense political pressure and a federal judge ordered families reunited.

The White House is considering a tougher immigration stance as a caravan of migrants slowly heads north from Central America.

The GAO report stands as a cautionary tale. It dissects what can happen when a major change in government policy gets launched without much advance planning.