La Scala's 'Attila' speaks to today's global turmoil

This undated photo made available by La Scala opera theater on Dec. 5, 2018 shows Spanish soprano Saioa Hernandez, on the ground, and Russian bass Ildar Abdrazakov, right, performing during a rehearsal of Giuseppe Verdi's "Attila", in Milan, Italy. La Scalaâ€™s artistic director Riccardo Chailly conducts his fifth gala season-opener on Friday, Dec. 7, 2018 at Milanâ€™s famed Teatro alla Scala with â€˜â€™Attila,â€™â€™ the second of a trilogy dedicated to Giuseppe Verdi's early works. The gala event is one of the highlights of the European cultural calendar, attracting leading political, business and cultural figures. (Brescia/Amisano/Teatro alla Scala via AP)

This undated photo made available by La Scala opera theater on Dec. 5, 2018 shows Spanish soprano Saioa Hernandez, on the ground, and Russian bass Ildar Abdrazakov, right, performing during a rehearsal of Giuseppe Verdi's "Attila", in Milan, Italy. La Scalaâ€™s artistic director Riccardo Chailly conducts his fifth gala season-opener on Friday, Dec. 7, 2018 at Milanâ€™s famed Teatro alla Scala with â€˜â€™Attila,â€™â€™ the second of a trilogy dedicated to Giuseppe Verdi's early works. The gala event is one of the highlights of the European cultural calendar, attracting leading political, business and cultural figures. (Brescia/Amisano/Teatro alla Scala via AP)

MILAN (AP) - La Scala's season premiere of a new production of Verdi's "Attila" takes on contemporary themes of male leaders selling out to self-interest while the final act of heroism falls to a woman.

Davide Livermore, the stage director of the production that makes its gala season premiere Friday, says "not even a rapper form the Bronx is as contemporary than Verdi."

The timing of "Attila" premiere -- against a backdrop of global political insecurity and the rising power of women through the Me Too movement and recent U.S. midterm elections - is coincidental.

"Attila" was chosen several years ago by musical director Riccardo Chailly to be the second in a trilogy dedicated to Verdi's early works. Chailly conducts the opera, his fifth season-opener in 40 years working with La Scala.