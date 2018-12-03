Hugh Hefner's college typewriter scores $162K at auction

This undated image provided by Julien's Auctions shows the typewriter that Hugh Hefner used in college. It was the top-selling item at an auction of the Playboy magazine founderâ€™s possessions. (Julien's Auctions via AP)

This undated image provided by Julien's Auctions shows the typewriter that Hugh Hefner used in college. It was the top-selling item at an auction of the Playboy magazine founderâ€™s possessions. (Julien's Auctions via AP)

LOS ANGELES (AP) - The typewriter Hugh Hefner used in college was the top-selling item at an auction of the Playboy magazine founder's possessions.

Julien's Auctions says the Underwood Standard portable typewriter sold for $162,500. His complete set of Playboy magazines sold for $76,800, and a gold ring with a hidden compartment containing a Viagra pill sold for $22,400.

Hefner's iconic smoking jacket fetched $41,600.

Hefner was 91 when he died in September 2017.

The auction took place Friday and Saturday in Los Angeles. The proceeds will benefit the Hugh M. Hefner Foundation, which defends civil rights and civil liberties.