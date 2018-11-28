Rita Moreno joins Steven Spielberg's 'West Side Story' film

FILE - In this Aug. 25, 2018, file photo, Rita Moreno arrives at the 33rd annual Imagen Awards at the JW Marriott L.A. Live in Los Angeles. Morenoâ€™s portrayal of italieAnita won her an Oscar for the 1961 film version of â€œWest Side Story,â€� and now she has a part in a remake directed by Steven Spielberg. (Photo by Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP, File)

NEW YORK (AP) - Rita Moreno's portrayal of Anita in the classic 1961 film "West Side Story" won her an Oscar. Now, she has a different part in a remake directed by Steven Spielberg.

The publicist for the 86-year-old Moreno confirmed Wednesday that she'll play Valentina, a reworked version of the character of Doc, the owner of a corner store where Tony works. Ansel Elgort has been cast as Tony.

The story follows two star-crossed lovers, Tony and Maria, who are each associated with rival New York street gangs. The Pulitzer-winning playwright Tony Kushner is adapting the script. Moreno will also serve as an executive producer.

Filming is set to begin next summer.