entertainment

National Board of Review names 'Green Book' year's best film

20181127_ap_961d370a2b964002bf687618a9e874c8-7912f9a9a9564c199f14584c29f3a38d
This image released by Universal Pictures shows Viggo Mortensen, foreground, and Mahershala Ali in a scene from "Green Book." The National Board of Review announced their 2018 honorees, Tuesday, Nov. 27, 2018, with top awards going to "Green Book" as best film of the year and best actor of the year going to Mortensen. (Universal Pictures via AP)
by , The Associated Press

NEW YORK (AP) - The National Board of Review has named the feel-good road-trip drama "Green Book" the best film of the year, and its star, Viggo Mortensen, best actor.

This image released by Universal Pictures shows Viggo Mortensen, foreground, and Mahershala Ali in a scene from "Green Book." The National Board of Review announced their 2018 honorees, Tuesday, Nov. 27, 2018, with top awards going to "Green Book" as best film of the year and best actor of the year going to Mortensen. (Universal Pictures via AP)
Slideshow icon Slideshow

National Board of Review names 'Green Book' year's best film

The awards announced Thursday gave "Green Book" a much-needed jolt. The film was declared an Oscar favorite after taking the audience award at the Toronto International Film Festival, but it has struggled to latch on at the box office.

"A Star Is Born" also took several top awards, including best director for Bradley Cooper, best actress for Lady Gaga and best supporting actor for Sam Elliott.

Barry Jenkins' James Baldwin adaptation "If Beale Street Could Talk" took prizes for Jenkins' screenplay and for Regina King's supporting performance.

The awards will be handed out in a gala in New York on January 8.

Published: