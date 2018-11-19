White House again threatens Acosta's pass

WASHINGTON (AP) - The Trump administration is threatening to again suspend White House press credentials for CNN reporter Jim Acosta.

After a federal judge ordered that Acosta's credentials be temporarily restored Friday, the White House sent Acosta a letter saying they had made the "preliminary decision" to suspend his pass when the judge's order expires.

The White House argues Acosta did not follow "basic standards" at a news conference when he scrapped with President Donald Trump.

In a court filing Monday, CNN said the administration was creating "retroactive due process." The network tweeted that the White House "is continuing to violate the First and Fifth amendments of the Constitution."

A judge last week issued a ruling of a "limited nature" that restored Acosta's credentials temporarily while a CNN lawsuit against the administration proceeds.