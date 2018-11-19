entertainment

Sen. Kamala Harris plans picture book edition of memoir

FILE- In this Nov. 2, 2018, file photo Sen. Kamala Harris, D-Calif., speaks at a rally in support of Senate candidate Rep. Jacky Rosen, D-Nev., in Las Vegas. Harris, whose memoir comes out Jan. 8, isnâ€™t only writing for those of voting age. The picture book memoir â€œSuperheroes Are Everywhereâ€� will be released around the same time, Penguin Young Readers announced Monday, Nov. 19. (AP Photo/John Locher, File)
NEW YORK (AP) - Sen. Kamala Harris, whose memoir comes out Jan. 8, isn't only writing for those of voting age.

The picture book memoir "Superheroes Are Everywhere" will be released around the same time, Penguin Young Readers announced Monday. Penguin Press is publishing the adult edition, "The Truths We Hold: An American Journey." Harris, a California Democrat, has been widely discussed as a possible presidential contender in 2020 and memoirs have become a standard part of a White House campaign. She said in a statement that she hoped her story would "empower young people" and make them "caring, thoughtful, passionate citizens."

A middle grade edition of "The Truths We Hold" is scheduled for later in 2019.

