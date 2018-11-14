Sigrid Nunez's novel 'The Friend' wins National Book Award

NEW YORK (AP) - Sigrid Nunez's "The Friend" has won the National Book Award for fiction.

Jeffrey C. Stewart's "The New Negro: The Life of Alain Locke" received the nonfiction award Wednesday night, and Elizabeth Acevedo's "The Poet X" was cited for young people's literature. The poetry prize went to Justin Philip Reed for "Indecency" and the translation award to Yoko Tawada's "The Emissary," translated from the Japanese by Margaret Mitsutani.

Winners in the five competitive categories each receive $10,000.

Honorary medals were presented to novelist Isabel Allende and to Doron Weber of the Alfred P. Sloan Foundation. "Parks and Recreation" actor Nick Offerman hosted the ceremony and benefit dinner in Manhattan, presented by the National Book Foundation.