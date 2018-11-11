It's a girl for model Kate Upton, Astro Justin Verlander

HOUSTON (AP) - It's a girl for supermodel Kate Upton and her husband Houston Astros pitcher Justin Verlander.

Upton used her Instagram site to announce the birth of the couple's first child - Genevieve Upton Verlander - and the date Nov. 7. The site features a black-and-white photo of an infant with her hand to her mouth.

Further details about the baby and where the child was born weren't released.

Upton and Verlander wed last November in Italy, after the pitching ace helped the Astros win their first World Series. Upton in July announced the pregnancy, also on Instagram, in a post with the hashtag "pregnant in Miami."