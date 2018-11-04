entertainment

Ariana Grande's new song references exes Davidson, Miller

FILE- In this Feb. 8, 2015, file photo Big Sean, left, and Ariana Grande arrive at the 57th annual Grammy Awards at the Staples Center in Los Angeles. Grande has released a song referencing her exes, including former fiance and â€œSNLâ€� star Pete Davidson and the late Mac Miller. She talks about a Sean, she dated rapper Big Sean, and a Pete and Malcolm, which is the real first name of Miller. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP, File)
by , The Associated Press

NEW YORK (AP) - Ariana Grande has released a song referencing her exes - including former fiance and "SNL" star Pete Davidson and the late Mac Miller.

The midtempo song "Thank U, Next" references past splits and expresses gratitude for what she has learned from the relationships. She talks about a Sean - she dated rapper Big Sean - and a Pete and Malcolm, which is the real first name of Miller. She says she wishes she could thank Malcolm and calls him an angel. The rapper died of a drug overdose in September.

In the song, she sings about her new love - "Ari" - and says "She taught me love, she taught me patience."

Meanwhile an emotional Davidson referenced the split on "SNL," calling her a "wonderful, strong person."

