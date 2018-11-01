entertainment

Minnesota Timberwolves unveil Prince-inspired uniform

The new City Edition Minnesota Timberwolves uniform, honoring the legacy of the late rock star Prince, is unveiled Thursday, Nov. 1, 2018, in Chanhassen, Minn. The NBA basketball team is scheduled to wear the Prince-inspired uniforms eight times during the regular season. It is the fifth of six jerseys the Wolves will wear this season. (AP Photo/Jim Mone)

CHANHASSEN, Minn. (AP) - The Minnesota Timberwolves are paying tribute to Prince with a purple-highlighted uniform.

The team Thursday unveiled Prince-inspired City Edition uniforms. The new look uniforms were created in collaboration between the Timberwolves, Nike and the Prince estate.

Prince family members say the "Purple Rain" superstar enjoyed basketball from a young age, both as a player and fan.

The new jersey includes a paisley leaf in tribute to Prince's Paisley Park studio, the letters "MPLS" recognizing the Minneapolis Sound and purple touches.

The Timberwolves also plan to recognize and donate to nonprofits that advance causes that were important to Prince.

Minnesota will debut the new uniform on Nov. 16 when the Timberwolves face the Portland Trail Blazers at Target Center. The Wolves will wear the uniforms eight times during the regular season.

