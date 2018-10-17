CBS says Secret Service blocked reporter from Kushner

FILE - In this Aug. 29, 2018 photo, White House Adviser Jared Kushner waves as he arrives at the Office of the United States Trade Representative for talks on trade with Canada, in Washington. CBS News said Wednesday, Oct. 17 a Secret Service agent blocked one of its correspondents from asking Kushner a question when he was walking out of an airplane, saying there was a "time and a place" for such interactions. CBS said reporter Errol Barnett showed a press credential and attempted to ask a question about Saudi writer Jamal Khashoggi. (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin, File)

NEW YORK (AP) - CBS News says a Secret Service agent blocked one of its correspondents from asking Jared Kushner a question when he was walking out of an airplane, saying there was a "time and a place" for such interactions.

A network spokeswoman said Wednesday that reporter Errol Barnett happened to be on the same Washington to New York flight as the presidential son-in-law. CBS said he showed a press credential and attempted to ask a question about Saudi writer Jamal Khashoggi.

A short video posted online showed what appeared to be an agent saying, "I don't give a damn who you are."

The Secret Service said it was reviewing the incident and that appropriate action would be taken depending on what its investigation shows.