Kanye West delivers jaw-dropping show in Oval Office

WASHINGTON (AP) - Kanye West's visit to the Oval Office will be remembered as a jaw-dropping performance.

The rapper didn't rap. But, seated across from President Donald Trump at the Resolute Desk, the musician delivered a rambling, multipart monologue Thursday that touched on social issues, hydrogen planes, mental health, endorsement deals, politics and so much more.

Seizing the spotlight from the typically center-stage president, West dropped the F-word, floated policy proposals - and went in for a hug.

It was a surreal scene even by the standards of a nonconventional White House. The unlikely allies spoke to reporters before a closed-door lunch.